Records: Boy, grandfather argued days before man was killed

Ohio court records say a 12-year-old boy and his grandfather argued and fought over doing chores in the days before the 80-year-old was killed. The boy has been charged as a juvenile with murder in the death of Fowler Agenbroad last August.

