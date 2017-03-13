Records: Boy, grandfather argued days before man was killed
Ohio court records say a 12-year-old boy and his grandfather argued and fought over doing chores in the days before the 80-year-old was killed. The boy has been charged as a juvenile with murder in the death of Fowler Agenbroad last August.
