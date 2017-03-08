Race, Deaths and Past Wars on Drugs: All Shape Ohio's Response to the Heroin Crisis
More than a quarter of the 51,000 people in Ohio's prisons are drug offenders, and the state is trying to figure out how to move some of them to treatment at the local level. In this installment of "Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis" WKSU's M.L. Schultze looks closer at the evolution of the legal system from "lock them up" to "get them help."
