Prosecutor: Homeowner who shot at fir...

Prosecutor: Homeowner who shot at firefighters will not be charged

No criminal charges will be filed against the homeowner who fired gunshots at Cincinnati firefighters while they were performing a welfare check on him at his Northside residence, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joesph Deters announced. Fire crews were called to assist police who also were called to check on the man about 9:15 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 4200 block of Spring Grove Avenue.

