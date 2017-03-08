Police to release new details on officer shooting
Police leaders are expected to release new details on a weekend shooting involving a Cincinnati police officer and suspect at Monday. They are expected to brief Cincinnati City Council's Law & Public Safety Committee at an 10 a.m. meeting at City Hall Downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|6 hr
|visitor
|640
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08)
|16 hr
|Canning fool
|78
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Sat
|Anna Mac
|116
|Review: Mccoy Terrence F MD Internal MED (Jan '13)
|Mar 9
|POPS
|6
|Allgood home rip- 0ff
|Mar 8
|Cousin Guido
|6
|Withrow High School
|Mar 6
|Chief Peacemaker
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC