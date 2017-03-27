Police: Same gunman holds up 2 west s...

Police: Same gunman holds up 2 west side stores

3 hrs ago

Investigators believe the same gunman is behind two store robberies on the city's west side overnight, according to Cincinnati police. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Family Video, 3119 Glenmore Ave., in Westwood about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

