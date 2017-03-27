Police: Same gunman holds up 2 west side stores
Investigators believe the same gunman is behind two store robberies on the city's west side overnight, according to Cincinnati police. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Family Video, 3119 Glenmore Ave., in Westwood about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metro Bus Hiring !
|4 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|4 hr
|Guess Who
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|UCx
|20
|53 and Counting (Sep '07)
|20 hr
|elmo
|3
|15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl...
|Mon
|Uptown Onlooker
|7
|gop
|Mon
|No party
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC