Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by car...

Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by car while paying for parking at downtown Cincinnati lot

Police were dispatched to the scene of a two-car crash at Eighth and Sycamore streets, at around 11 a.m. Two cars collided as they were traveling on Sycamore Street. The impact of the crash sent one of the cars off the road into the parking lot.

