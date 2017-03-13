Pilot, wife found dead from apparent fentanyl overdose
Authorities say a commercial airline pilot and his wife have died of an apparent overdose from the powerful synthetic drug fentanyl. Police say the bodies of 36-year-old Brian Hayle and 34-year-old Courtney Hayle were found by their children Thursday morning in Centerville, about 50 miles north of Cincinnati.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|12 hr
|DHS
|126
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|Hugh nose
|46
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Shayla
|188
|Sounds From the Sky?
|Wed
|sam
|2
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Wed
|Abamdoned memories
|674
|1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09)
|Mar 14
|Susie Witherspoon
|30
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC