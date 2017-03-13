Pilot, wife found dead from apparent ...

Pilot, wife found dead from apparent fentanyl overdose

Authorities say a commercial airline pilot and his wife have died of an apparent overdose from the powerful synthetic drug fentanyl. Police say the bodies of 36-year-old Brian Hayle and 34-year-old Courtney Hayle were found by their children Thursday morning in Centerville, about 50 miles north of Cincinnati.

