Photo Flash: American Classic a Raisin in the Sun Comes Alive at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's mainstage season continues with the American classic A Raisin in the Sun , by Lorraine Hansberry . The production, running March 24 - April 15, 2017, is directed by Christopher V. Edwards and features Geoffrey Warren Barnes II, Burgess Byrd, and Torie Wiggins in the leading roles.
