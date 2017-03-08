Parole board to rule on mercy for con...

Parole board to rule on mercy for condemned Ohio killer of 2

10 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Ohio's parole board is set to reveal whether it recommends mercy for a death row inmate who was sentenced to die for a 1997 fatal stabbing. Gov. John Kasich would have the final say on granting clemency for condemned killer Raymond Tibbetts after the board makes its recommendation Friday.

