Ohio police: Driver shot, killed after hitting boy, 4

Police in Cincinnati say a driver was shot and killed after his car hit a 4-year-old boy who ran into the street. Investigators say they believe the driver got out of his car after hitting the child Friday and a confrontation broke out.

