Ohio 17 mins ago 12:14 a.m.Starting today, Ohio drivers need to give bicyclists some room
The Ohio Bicycle Federation has worked since 2009 for passage of a 3-foot passing clearance bill. According to the Federation, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo already have three-foot passing laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Withrow High School
|Mon
|pgh
|7
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Mon
|fbI
|128
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ...
|Sat
|POPS
|2
|Anna Ellison
|Mar 18
|Hmmm
|4
|Cincinnati Lowlifes
|Mar 18
|Duhh
|1
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Hugh nose
|46
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC