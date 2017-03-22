No-go for man who drove through 1999 Oktoberfest
CINCINNATI -- On Wednesday morning, a court of common please judge denied a motion for a man who wanted his driving privileges reinstated after he plowed over a crowd of people at Oktoberfest in 1999.
