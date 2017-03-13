New details emerging related to Norwood woman's disappearance
New information related to a local missing persons case is being brought to light, and according to officials, it helps explain some of what happened leading up to the woman's disappearance. 48-year-old Janet Garrett of Norwood vanished on March 9. There has been no sign of her since that night.
