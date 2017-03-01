Nation-Now 8 mins ago 10:22 a.m.Why so many people are eating McDonald's Filet-O-Fish right now

The burger-chain sells nearly 25% of their wild-caught Alaska Pollock fish sandwiches during Lent, when many Catholics forgo meat on Fridays, according to spokeswoman Becca Hary. The Filet-O-Fish sandwich owes its existence on the McDonald's menu to a Cincinnati-franchise owner who noticed in the 1960s that he was losing Catholic customers on Fridays due to the burger-only options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.