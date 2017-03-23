Mountain Tarp opens installation and ...

Mountain Tarp opens installation and repair facility near Cincinnati

Read more: Recycling Today

Mountain Tarp , Middlesboro, Kentucky, a brand of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Wastequip , announces the opening of its newest installation and repair facility in Sharonville, Ohio, serving the Cincinnati area. Mountain Tarp is a manufacturer of flip tarp systems for dump bodies for paving and construction as well cable style systems, side roll and side flip systems for waste, landscaping, agriculture and scrap applications.

