Mount Notre Dame beats Notre Dame Academy 54-44

Julia Hoefling scored 18 points, eight in the fourth quarter, to help Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame to its sixth title with a 54-44 win against Toledo Notre Dame Academy in a Division I final. Mount Notre Dame held a 42-31 lead with six minutes to play Saturday at Value City Arena.

