Mother of Mercy, McAuley high schools to hold face-to-face meetings about merger

Mother of Mercy High School and McAuley High School will hold face-to-face meetings with parents and students this week to answer questions and comments about the two schools merging in fall 2018. The new all-girls school will be called Mercy McAuley High School.

