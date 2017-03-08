Morning News: Group pushes Cranley on forum attendance; Chabot wants Japan, South Korea to consider nukes; Ohio private schools get $400 million in public money U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot blogged Wednesday urging President Donald Trump to encourage the Asian U.S. allies to consider starting up nuclear weapons programs. That admonition follows up on talking points Trump himself highlighted during his campaign.

