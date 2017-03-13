Morning News: Departments brainstorm ...

Morning News: Departments brainstorm budget cuts as shortfall looms;...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Morning News: Departments brainstorm budget cuts as shortfall looms; NKY prosecutor, lead detective in murder case had affair; Trump budget would hit Ohio hard The city of Cincinnati is facing a big $25 million shortfall in its spending plan and has asked departments to envision cuts to their programs. But even as those departments start brainstorming, their potential belt-tightening may not be enough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 2 min henry danger 127
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
News Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ... Sat POPS 2
Anna Ellison Sat Hmmm 4
Cincinnati Lowlifes Sat Duhh 1
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) Mar 16 Hugh nose 46
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Mar 15 Shayla 188
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,674,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC