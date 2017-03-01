Morning News: Cranley snags another m...

Morning News: Cranley snags another major union endorsement; Ohio issues record number of concealed carry permits; Boehner and Reid team up Interested in a buddy comedy involving Las Vegas, a bare-knuckle liberal from Nevada and a blue blood conservative from Southwest Ohio who were once sworn enemies? Former Sen. Majority Leader Harry Reid and House Speaker John Boehner are. Mayor John Cranley has received another major labor endorsement .

