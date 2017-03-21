Morning News: CPS to evict CCAC from Clifton School; 3-foot clearance ...
Morning News: CPS to evict CCAC from Clifton School; 3-foot clearance law for cyclists starts today; how corporate tax cuts could hurt affordable housing Ohio today joins 29 other states with safe passing distance laws designed to protect cyclists. Drivers will have to give bicyclists at least three feet of clearance when passing them on roads, according to the law, or face minor misdemeanor charges.
