Morning News: Could feds fund part of Fort Washington Way cap?; more...
Morning News: Could feds fund part of Fort Washington Way cap?; more shelter beds coming for homeless youth; Trump in Kentucky next week Officials and urban planning folks have long speculated about covering the span of highway between downtown and The Banks, connecting the two for pedestrians. Could the federal government foot the bill for part of a massive project covering Fort Washington Way downtown? Hamilton County Commissioners hope so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|2 hr
|Dustin Becker
|120
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|TheMessenger
|44
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Well Well
|20,903
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|672
|1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|Susie Witherspoon
|30
|Rob Colley Rapes Infants (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Killem
|4
|Sounds From the Sky?
|Mon
|Price Hill Willy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC