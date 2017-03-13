Morning News: Could feds fund part of...

Morning News: Could feds fund part of Fort Washington Way cap?; more...

Morning News: Could feds fund part of Fort Washington Way cap?; more shelter beds coming for homeless youth; Trump in Kentucky next week Officials and urban planning folks have long speculated about covering the span of highway between downtown and The Banks, connecting the two for pedestrians. Could the federal government foot the bill for part of a massive project covering Fort Washington Way downtown? Hamilton County Commissioners hope so.

