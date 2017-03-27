Morning News: Cameo arrests made; may...

Morning News: Cameo arrests made; mayoral candidates wrangle about...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn has asked for immunity in exchange for his testimony about Trump campaign ties with Russia and possible Kremlin interference in the November election. City officials yesterday evening announced they've arrested two suspects they believe were involved in Sunday's Cameo Nightclub shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cranley Campaign Ads! 45 min Voter 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr VIKING POWER 20,937
News 53 and Counting (Sep '07) Thu POPS 4
Review: Presidential Moving Services Thu Joshua little 146
News Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about... Wed Yo Man 6
Metro Bus Hiring ! Mar 29 Politically Incor... 2
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mar 28 UCx 20
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC