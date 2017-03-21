Milford teen's art making splash glob...

Milford teen's art making splash globally

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Milford teen's art making splash globally It all began with a gift in the summer of 2015. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2mMwtJn Hobby, passion, career path - call it what you will, but the results are award winning on the international and local level for Milford High School sophomore Jenna Bellonby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 3 hr Christine davis 134
Withrow High School Mon pgh 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun That One White Guy 20,929
News Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ... Mar 18 POPS 2
Anna Ellison Mar 18 Hmmm 4
Cincinnati Lowlifes Mar 18 Duhh 1
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) Mar 16 Hugh nose 46
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Hamilton County was issued at March 22 at 3:31AM EDT

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,109 • Total comments across all topics: 279,725,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC