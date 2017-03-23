MAP: Where mass shootings have struck...

MAP: Where mass shootings have struck this year 4 mins ago

There are 1 comment on the WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati story from 16 hrs ago, titled MAP: Where mass shootings have struck this year 4 mins ago. In it, WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati reports that:

It's the largest mass shooting in the United States so far this year, according to data WCPO has reviewed from the Gun Violence Archive.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ronald

Pomona, CA

#1 3 hrs ago
The "racists" are always telling us that the problem is not guns, but rather, the problem is Africans with guns. It is also true that this is not only a recent problem. For example, check out a pre-war recording that was made by that eminent African entertainer, "Fats" Waller. Note about frame 125 where African attendees to a "concert" are being frisked for weapons by the event's doormen prior to being admitted to the event.

Source: http://tinyurl.com/kj7vuu6

Ronald
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gop 1 hr No party 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr WPWW 20,933
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 10 hr Alondra813 19
Review: Presidential Moving Services Mar 24 BBB 142
News Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4... Mar 22 POPS 1
Hamilton Man Arrested in Solicitation of Minor Mar 22 Justice for ALL 3
Pac Man vs Deters Mar 22 Justice for ALL 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,852,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC