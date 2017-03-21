Man indicted on attempted murder char...

Man indicted on attempted murder charge in cop shooting

A man shot by Cincinnati police after a prosecutor says he shot and injured one of the officers has been indicted on charges including attempted murder. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Tuesday that 37-year-old Damion McRae also has been indicted on charges of felonious assault, assault and weapons counts in the March 12 shooting.

