Man indicted on attempted murder charge in cop shooting
A man shot by Cincinnati police after a prosecutor says he shot and injured one of the officers has been indicted on charges including attempted murder. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Tuesday that 37-year-old Damion McRae also has been indicted on charges of felonious assault, assault and weapons counts in the March 12 shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|10 hr
|Christine davis
|134
|Withrow High School
|Mon
|pgh
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ...
|Mar 18
|POPS
|2
|Anna Ellison
|Mar 18
|Hmmm
|4
|Cincinnati Lowlifes
|Mar 18
|Duhh
|1
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Hugh nose
|46
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC