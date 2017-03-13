Man arrested after 31 pounds of pot, ...

Man arrested after 31 pounds of pot, 11 guns found during search warrant

13 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Cincinnati Police Lieutenant Paul Neudighate said a man was arrested after marijuana and guns were found during a search warrant in the West End. According to the lieutenant, 11 guns and 31 pounds of marijuana were seized in the 2000 block of Colerain Avenue.

