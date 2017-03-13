Man arrested after 31 pounds of pot, 11 guns found during search warrant
Cincinnati Police Lieutenant Paul Neudighate said a man was arrested after marijuana and guns were found during a search warrant in the West End. According to the lieutenant, 11 guns and 31 pounds of marijuana were seized in the 2000 block of Colerain Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
