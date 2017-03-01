Locals on Trump's Debasement of the Press

Donald Trump wins if news media respond to his "enemy of the American people" speech by curling into the fetal position, closing our eyes and hoping malign forces will not maul us further. I'm not sure what Trump hoped to accomplish by the calumny - mobs smashing newsroom windows, making us wear yellow badges shaped like Royal manual typewriters and requiring us to step into gutters when Real Americans walk by - but it was obscenity without sex.

Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.