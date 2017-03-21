LISTEN: - Warpig' finds Frontier Folk Nebraska in top form
The Covington Rock band celebrates the release of its latest EP Saturday at Southgate House Revival. Plus, Northside Tavern turns 15 and the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra unveils new arrangements of songs by Prince.
