Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $42 million
The Kentucky Court of Appeals has unanimously upheld a $42 million civil judgment against disbarred lawyer Stan Chesley of Indian Hill, the latest turn of affairs in a slow-moving legal battle that dates back to the early 2000s. The 36-page opinion was handed down March 10 and ratified a summary judgment issued by Boone County Circuit Judge James Schrand in October 2014.
