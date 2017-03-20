Kathy Griffin: 'I refuse to moo'
Kathy Griffin: 'I refuse to moo' Kathy Griffin performs at Taft Theatre Friday, March 24. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2mIURfb Kathy Griffin's shows have been known to clock in at two hours, which is very long by live-comedy standards. "I've accidentally been doing shows that are two hours and 25 minutes," Griffin says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|bayonne nj
|20,931
|Withrow High School
|22 hr
|pgh
|7
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Mon
|fbI
|128
|Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ...
|Sat
|POPS
|2
|Anna Ellison
|Mar 18
|Hmmm
|4
|Cincinnati Lowlifes
|Mar 18
|Duhh
|1
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Hugh nose
|46
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC