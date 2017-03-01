Judgea s order blocks release of Ohio school shooting video
A judge has temporarily blocked a sheriff's office from releasing video that captured a nonfatal shooting by a 14-year-old student at a southwestern Ohio school last year. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a judge this week granted Madison Local Schools a temporary restraining order to block the Butler County Sheriff's Office from releasing the footage to the newspaper or other media.
