Judge: 13-year-old charged in grandfather's death competent to stand trial
Mount Health Police said Fowler Agenbroad, 80, was unresponsive and had head trauma when he was found in his home on Aug. 5, 2016. Our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say the boy lived with his grandfather since birth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Withrow High School
|5 hr
|pgh
|7
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|11 hr
|fbI
|128
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,930
|Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ...
|Sat
|POPS
|2
|Anna Ellison
|Sat
|Hmmm
|4
|Cincinnati Lowlifes
|Sat
|Duhh
|1
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Hugh nose
|46
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC