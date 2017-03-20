Judge: 13-year-old charged in grandfa...

Judge: 13-year-old charged in grandfather's death competent to stand trial

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Mount Health Police said Fowler Agenbroad, 80, was unresponsive and had head trauma when he was found in his home on Aug. 5, 2016. Our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say the boy lived with his grandfather since birth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Withrow High School 5 hr pgh 7
Review: Presidential Moving Services 11 hr fbI 128
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
News Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ... Sat POPS 2
Anna Ellison Sat Hmmm 4
Cincinnati Lowlifes Sat Duhh 1
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) Mar 16 Hugh nose 46
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hamilton County was issued at March 20 at 6:09PM EDT

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC