'Jane Eyre,' published in 1847, stands the test of time
'Jane Eyre,' published in 1847, stands the test of time Playhouse in the Park presents stage adaptation of BrontA 's novel March 16-April 8. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2mqDPp1 Margaret Ivey plays the title role in the Playhouse in the Park's production of "Jane Eyre." Adapted from Charlotte BrontA 's novel by Polly Teale, the production runs March 16-April 8 in the Playhouse's Robert S. Marx Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,886
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|10 hr
|Suezanne
|614
|Review: Mccoy Terrence F MD Internal MED (Jan '13)
|11 hr
|POPS
|6
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|11 hr
|travis
|115
|Allgood home rip- 0ff
|Wed
|Cousin Guido
|6
|Withrow High School
|Mar 6
|Chief Peacemaker
|6
|Unfair and Injust
|Mar 4
|Jim bobcock
|15
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC