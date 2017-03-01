Interracial Love Tested in - A United...

Interracial Love Tested in - A United Kingdom'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

The film from Amma Asante and Jeff Nichols' 'Loving' both dramatize the impacts interracial couples' intimate relationships had on the political, cultural and social landscape and their times. On a global level, the experiences of Seretse Khama and Ruth Williams as an interracial couple in England and Africa would seem to have little in common with those of the Virginia couple Richard and Mildred Loving, whose lawsuit prompted the U.S. Supreme Court in 1967 to guarantee the rights of people to marry interracially here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 1 hr Denny CranesPlace 609
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Tom 20,861
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 18 hr Adamscounty 184
slander 23 hr Republicant 3
Meth in cinci 23 hr Ex con 10
Why are female nurses so fat and stupid (Jun '12) Wed Men Are Foul Fux 21
Who can help me find Tina Iceberg Wed Death 2 Dealers 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC