Interracial Love Tested in - A United Kingdom'
The film from Amma Asante and Jeff Nichols' 'Loving' both dramatize the impacts interracial couples' intimate relationships had on the political, cultural and social landscape and their times. On a global level, the experiences of Seretse Khama and Ruth Williams as an interracial couple in England and Africa would seem to have little in common with those of the Virginia couple Richard and Mildred Loving, whose lawsuit prompted the U.S. Supreme Court in 1967 to guarantee the rights of people to marry interracially here.
