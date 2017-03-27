Higher bond, new charges for suspect in Ohio cop's shooting
A man shot by Cincinnati police after authorities say he wounded an officer now faces additional charges concerning the officer's partner. A Hamilton County magistrate increased bond for Damion McRae from $500,000 to $2.5 million Thursday.
