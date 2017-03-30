Higher bond, new charges for suspect ...

Higher bond, new charges for suspect in Ohio copa s shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

A man shot by Cincinnati police after authorities say he wounded an officer now faces additional charges concerning the officer's partner. A Hamilton County magistrate increased bond for Damion McRae from $500,000 to $2.5 million Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 and Counting (Sep '07) 6 hr POPS 4
Review: Presidential Moving Services 9 hr Joshua little 146
News Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about... Wed Yo Man 6
Metro Bus Hiring ! Wed Politically Incor... 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mar 28 UCx 20
News 15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl... Mar 27 Uptown Onlooker 7
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC