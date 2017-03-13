Here's The Alleged Full 2017 Vans War...

Here's The Alleged Full 2017 Vans Warped Tour Lineup [News]

56 min ago Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

The apparent lineup for this year's 'Vans Warped Tour' has leaked out in advance of the official reveal that is coming this Wednesday, March 22nd. The leak in question comes from a lineup set for midway through the tour, in particular the July 19th, Cincinnati, OH stop at the Riverbend Music Center.

