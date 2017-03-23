Heart-pounding vid shows cops ambushed by crazed gunman after...
Officers Kenneth Grubbs and William Keuper were called to an apartment complex in Walnut Hills, near Cincinnati, Ohio, after reports of an incident of domestic violence. He refused to stop when asked by Grubbs, before firing a 9mm rifle concealed at his side which struck the officer "in the crotch" causing him to fall to the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|4 hr
|BBB
|142
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|Wed
|POPS
|1
|Hamilton Man Arrested in Solicitation of Minor
|Wed
|Justice for ALL
|3
|Pac Man vs Deters
|Wed
|Justice for ALL
|1
|Withrow High School
|Mar 20
|pgh
|7
|Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ...
|Mar 18
|POPS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC