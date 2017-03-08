Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week Returns April 17-23
More than 30 of the area's best dining destinations will offer $35 three-course prix-fixe menus April 17-23. Craving a distinguished dining experience? You're in luck: Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns this spring featuring $35 three-course meals at more than 30 of the area's best eateries.
