Gold Star Chili's new vegetarian chili is available until April 16.
As a Cincinnatian, it is my patriotic duty to the Queen City to eat and report back on anything smothered in chili. So when I heard Gold Star was coming out with a meat-free chili option, I went to the nearest location to give it a try.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|32 min
|Suezanne
|630
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|3 hr
|Anna Mac
|116
|Review: Mccoy Terrence F MD Internal MED (Jan '13)
|Thu
|POPS
|6
|Allgood home rip- 0ff
|Mar 8
|Cousin Guido
|6
|Withrow High School
|Mar 6
|Chief Peacemaker
|6
|Unfair and Injust
|Mar 4
|Jim bobcock
|15
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC