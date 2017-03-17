Getting a role in 'A Raisin in the Sun' is a big deal
Getting a role in 'A Raisin in the Sun' is a big deal Burgess Byrd plays Mama in 'A Raisin in the Sun' at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2nzSHjG The primary cast of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's production of Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun" includes, Torie Wiggins and Renika Williams and Geoffrey Warren Barnes, Shadow Avili' and, as Lena Younger, Burgess Byrd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Withrow High School
|49 min
|pgh
|7
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|6 hr
|fbI
|128
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,930
|Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ...
|Sat
|POPS
|2
|Anna Ellison
|Sat
|Hmmm
|4
|Cincinnati Lowlifes
|Sat
|Duhh
|1
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Hugh nose
|46
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC