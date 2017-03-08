From The Vault: Flood of 1997 disastr...

From The Vault: Flood of 1997 disastrous, deadly

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati

Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 8:46AM EST expiring March 8 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Highland, Licking, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Pickaway, Preble Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 8:46AM EST expiring March 8 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 3:31AM EST expiring March 8 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Montgomery, Pickaway, Preble Falmouth and Butler, Ky., were hardest hit, but Cincinnati, Adams County and New Richmond in Ohio, and Aurora and Rising Sun, Ind., also felt the river's wrath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allgood home rip- 0ff 7 hr Cousin Guido 6
Review: Presidential Moving Services 20 hr Lillin 112
Withrow High School Mon Chief Peacemaker 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
Unfair and Injust Mar 4 Jim bobcock 15
Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13) Mar 3 Debra egan collins 78
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage Mar 3 Injudgement 611
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC