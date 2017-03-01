French Additive Manufacturing Supplier Opens U.S. Office
BeAM's additive manufacturing solutions range from the Mobile for small and medium volumes to the Magic 2.0, the control of which is seen here, a large-scale five-axis machine for serial production of high-value components. BeAM Machines SAS has opened a U.S. subsidiary, BeAM Machines Inc., in Cincinnati, Ohio.
