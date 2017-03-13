Former Cincinnati lawmaker launches c...

Former Cincinnati lawmaker launches campaign for Ohio Governor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The former U.S. Air Force Captain made the announcement in a campaign video recorded along the same route she joined the Cincinnati Women's March in January. "There is so much we have to do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr WPWW 20,896
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 5 hr Hey 186
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 5 hr visitor 653
Sherry Bowman aka Habermehl (Mar '15) 7 hr jdfin52 10
News Cincinnati mayoral candidate: Revive city's sub... 10 hr R R Schoettker 1
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Sun Canning fool 78
Review: Presidential Moving Services Mar 11 Anna Mac 116
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,532,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC