Former Channel 6 anchor hired by Channel 10
Scalia, who left a morning anchor job at WSYX-TV in August, said on social media that he will begin work April 3 on the WBNS morning show, with editions at 4:25, 5 and 6 a.m. "I am so proud to join such a great group of journalists," Scalia said in a statement. "I am really looking forward to helping viewers start their day by sharing stories that matter to them in the morning and having a little fun, too."
