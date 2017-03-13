FOP President Cincinnati Police Sgt. Dan Hils and Officer Ken Grubbs

The veteran Cincinnati police officer shot and wounded in the line of duty earlier this week is thanking his colleagues at Cincinnati Police Department, city leaders and others for an outpouring of support. District 4 Officer Ken Grubbs is home recovering after he was shot in the lower abdomen by a suspect armed with a folding Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm carbine with an extended magazine.while responding to a domestic violence call about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Walnut Hills.

