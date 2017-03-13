FOP President Cincinnati Police Sgt. ...

FOP President Cincinnati Police Sgt. Dan Hils and Officer Ken Grubbs

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The veteran Cincinnati police officer shot and wounded in the line of duty earlier this week is thanking his colleagues at Cincinnati Police Department, city leaders and others for an outpouring of support. District 4 Officer Ken Grubbs is home recovering after he was shot in the lower abdomen by a suspect armed with a folding Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm carbine with an extended magazine.while responding to a domestic violence call about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Walnut Hills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 5 hr DHS 126
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr gotcha 20,900
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) 16 hr Hugh nose 46
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Wed Shayla 188
Sounds From the Sky? Wed sam 2
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage Wed Abamdoned memories 674
1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09) Tue Susie Witherspoon 30
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,848 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC