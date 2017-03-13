FOP Leader: Convicted Cincinnati cop-...

FOP Leader: Convicted Cincinnati cop-killer denied parole

13 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Convicted cop-killer Roland Reaves, 65, will have to wait 10 more years for another parole hearing, according to Fraternal Order of Police Sgt. Dan Hils.

