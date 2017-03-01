Foot doctor Congressman steps up for ...

Foot doctor Congressman steps up for foot doctors underpaid by Veterans Administration

When you've fought in a foreign war and your feet were mangled by a homemade land mine, the last thing you want to see at a Veterans Administration hospital is a foot doctor who's grumpy about his pay. For decades, the VA has paid podiatrists less than other kinds of medical doctors, a phenomenon that has baffled many in and out of the profession.

