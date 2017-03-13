Fired government hydrologist wants he...

Fired government hydrologist wants her job back after criminal charges dropped

8 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Practically overnight, Sherry Chen went from being an award-winning National Weather Service expert on predicting floods to suspected Chinese spy. Her indictment on espionage-related charges in 2014 thrust the Wilmington resident into widespread notoriety as a low-level likeness of Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Cincinnati, OH

